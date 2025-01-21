Transport Ministry to visit Thailand to boost railway synergy

He said the Transport Ministry received an invitation from the Thai Transport Minister to discuss the matter and described the support and cooperation from Thailand as very important to ensure that the plan to implement the Pan-Asian railway network is achieved.

"For the Pan-Asian railway, we have collaborated with Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) and The State Railway of Thailand, there is already an Asean Express service for cargo between Malaysia and China, although the frequency is quite low, we hope it can be improved.

"When talking about Pan-Asia, cooperation with Thailand is very important, without their support, our trains cannot pass to the north, the infrastructure is also available so there are indeed projects to improve the track (rail) on both sides," Loke said after the handover ceremony of the ETS Class 93 Train, a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) project by M Rail Technics Sdn Bhd (Railtec) to the Transport Ministry at KTMB EMU Depot here on Monday (Jan 20).