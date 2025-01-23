Explore the \'ASEAN elements\' in Nanning

1. Nanning Garden Expo Park
Within the Nanning Garden Expo Park lies the China-ASEAN Friendship Pavilion, a symbolic structure that links 10 pavilions representing the bond between China and the 10 ASEAN nations. The ASEAN Garden within the park is a visual delight, with each section dedicated to a different ASEAN country.
For example, the Cambodia Garden showcases traditional Khmer houses and the Golden Lion Square, offering a glimpse into Khmer life amid picturesque surroundings. The Laos Garden features the majestic That Luang Temple and revered elephants, while the scent of the national frangipani flower fills the air. The Philippines Garden boasts intricate traditional weaving patterns and statues, creating an artistic ambiance.
2. Fantawild ASEAN Legend
The Fantawild ASEAN Legend is a theme park crafted by Shenzhen Fantawild Cultural Technology Group. Featuring 11 large-scale cultural and technological experiences and 32 outdoor amusement projects, it offers a comprehensive "day-trip through ASEAN" adventure.
Visitors can journey from exploring Cambodia's Angkor Wat to cruising Vietnam's Ha Long Bay in a matter of moments. The park includes a folk custom street showcasing ASEAN cuisine and handicrafts, along with iconic structures such as Angkor Wat and the Lion Fountain. Each ASEAN country has its dedicated pavilion, offering interactive indoor experiences such as "Voyage to Angkor", "A Thousand Islands' Song", and "Dynamic Lion City", allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the landscapes, historical sites, and cultural richness of Southeast Asia.
3. Qingxiu Mountain
Qingxiu Mountain stands as one of Nanning's most picturesque urban tourist spots and serves as a platform for ASEAN friendship. The Friendship Corridor, situated between Zhuang Brocade Square and the ASEAN Friendship Garden, offers a delightful stroll through Dong ethnic wind and rain bridges and Lingnan garden architecture.
Adorned with the flags of China and ASEAN nations, each section introduces visitors to a different ASEAN country, providing rich cultural insights. The expansive China-ASEAN Friendship Garden, spanning over 150 acres (60.7 hectares), symbolizes the deep cooperation and friendship between China and ASEAN countries, featuring memorial forests, youth friendship forests, national flower and tree groves, and a sculpture cluster representing Nanning's friendly cities.
4. Southeast Asian-style Architecture
Near the ASEAN Business District, buildings adorned with Southeast Asian elements create a striking visual impact. The Laos, Philippine, and Indonesian districts are infused with exotic elements, while the ASEAN Prosperity Heaven architectural complex boasts unique streets with diverse themes and flavors, including the Central Plaza, the Moroccan-inspired Middle Street, the distinctive Inside Street, and the creative Sub-alley crafted from industrial containers.
The Southeast Asian architectural style is also evident in the Qingxiu Wanda Plaza Golden Street, blending traditional symbols such as Zhuang brocade and bronze drum patterns with local culture to create a distinct commercial area offering a variety of dining and entertainment options.
Nanning's infusion of ASEAN elements provides a unique and enriching cultural experience, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking to explore the diverse tapestry of Southeast Asia without crossing international borders.
China Daily
Asia News Network