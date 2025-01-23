Explore the \'ASEAN elements\' in Nanning

3. Qingxiu Mountain

Qingxiu Mountain stands as one of Nanning's most picturesque urban tourist spots and serves as a platform for ASEAN friendship. The Friendship Corridor, situated between Zhuang Brocade Square and the ASEAN Friendship Garden, offers a delightful stroll through Dong ethnic wind and rain bridges and Lingnan garden architecture.

Adorned with the flags of China and ASEAN nations, each section introduces visitors to a different ASEAN country, providing rich cultural insights. The expansive China-ASEAN Friendship Garden, spanning over 150 acres (60.7 hectares), symbolizes the deep cooperation and friendship between China and ASEAN countries, featuring memorial forests, youth friendship forests, national flower and tree groves, and a sculpture cluster representing Nanning's friendly cities.

4. Southeast Asian-style Architecture

Near the ASEAN Business District, buildings adorned with Southeast Asian elements create a striking visual impact. The Laos, Philippine, and Indonesian districts are infused with exotic elements, while the ASEAN Prosperity Heaven architectural complex boasts unique streets with diverse themes and flavors, including the Central Plaza, the Moroccan-inspired Middle Street, the distinctive Inside Street, and the creative Sub-alley crafted from industrial containers.

The Southeast Asian architectural style is also evident in the Qingxiu Wanda Plaza Golden Street, blending traditional symbols such as Zhuang brocade and bronze drum patterns with local culture to create a distinct commercial area offering a variety of dining and entertainment options.

Nanning's infusion of ASEAN elements provides a unique and enriching cultural experience, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking to explore the diverse tapestry of Southeast Asia without crossing international borders.

