Former Senior General Than Shwe’s son-in-law sentenced to three years in prison for incitement

Dr Nay Soe Maung was arrested on October 23, 2024, at the Pyigyidagun Township Police Station.

The arrest was made based on accusations of inciting unrest and disseminating propaganda aimed at disrupting national stability through social media posts. According to a statement by the State Administration Council’s information team, Dr Nay Soe Maung, a resident of Mayangone Township in Yangon Region and the owner of the Facebook account in question, was detained and charged.

Subsequently, he was prosecuted under Section 505(a) at the Pyigyidagun Township Court and, on January 16, 2025, was sentenced to three years in prison by the court inside the prison, sources confirm.