Former Senior General Than Shwe’s son-in-law sentenced to three years in prison for incitement

Dr Nay Soe Maung was arrested on October 23, 2024, at the Pyigyidagun Township Police Station.
The arrest was made based on accusations of inciting unrest and disseminating propaganda aimed at disrupting national stability through social media posts. According to a statement by the State Administration Council’s information team, Dr Nay Soe Maung, a resident of Mayangone Township in Yangon Region and the owner of the Facebook account in question, was detained and charged.
Subsequently, he was prosecuted under Section 505(a) at the Pyigyidagun Township Court and, on January 16, 2025, was sentenced to three years in prison by the court inside the prison, sources confirm.
Dr Nay Soe Maung is the son of Major General Tin Sein (retired) and the son-in-law of Senior General Than Shwe (retired). He is also the father of Ko Nay Shwe Thway Aung.
In addition to his involvement in philanthropic and social activities, Dr Nay Soe Maung has faced frequent criticism on pro-military Telegram channels for his posts on his Facebook page.
Dr Nay Soe Maung expressed his condolences when Dr Zaw Myint Maung, the former Chief Minister of Mandalay Region, who served the NLD government, passed away. In one of his posts, he wrote:
“I deeply respect and honour you. During your time, you made the people happy and uplifted the spirits of the people of Mandalay, striving to make the city a Smart City. Whenever I walked or biked along the circular road in the mornings or evenings in Mandalay, I admired the works of you and the mayor. I remember and honour your contributions to the people. May you rest in peace in a noble realm.”
