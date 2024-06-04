Bangchak Ready to Buy B100 at Standard Price, Stabilizing Palm Oil Market

Since 2005, Bangchak has championed the production and utilization of biodiesel, leveraging crude palm oil as its primary feedstock. This endeavour aligns with the late His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Rama IX's vision to promote biofuel usage, thereby bolstering the nation's energy self-sufficiency. Furthermore, it not only provides an alternative energy source for the country but also bolsters the utilization of palm oil from the agricultural sector, which holds significant importance for Thailand's economy and society.