Politicians, others congratulate Nation TV on 24th anniversary

The atmosphere at the 24th anniversary of Nation TV on Tuesday was lively, with politicians from both the opposition and the government attending to offer their congratulations on the occasion.

As Nation TV enters its 25th year under the concept "NEXT to the Future", the celebration saw several key figures in attendance.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, along with members of the Cabinet such as Minister of Tourism and Sports Sermsak Pongpanich, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit, and Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Jantararuangtong, also joined the celebration before heading to the Cabinet meeting at Government House.