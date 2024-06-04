Politicians, others congratulate Nation TV on 24th anniversary

The atmosphere at the 24th anniversary of Nation TV on Tuesday was lively, with politicians from both the opposition and the government attending to offer their congratulations on the occasion.
As Nation TV enters its 25th year under the concept "NEXT to the Future", the celebration saw several key figures in attendance.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, along with members of the Cabinet such as Minister of Tourism and Sports Sermsak Pongpanich, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit, and Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Jantararuangtong, also joined the celebration before heading to the Cabinet meeting at Government House.
The event at the TV station was hosted by Marut Arthakaivalvatee, chairman of Nation Group (Thailand) Public Company Limited, along with Shine Bunnag, chairman of the executive committee and CEO of Nation Group, Somchai Meesen, vice-chairman of the executive committee of Nation Group, Bakkabun Boonlert, vice-chairman of the executive committee of Nation Group (Thailand) Public Company Limited and chairman of Thansettakij Multimedia Company Limited, and Apirawee Phichayadecha, managing director of Nation TV Company Limited. They welcomed the distinguished guests to the celebration.
At the event, the prime minister extended his best wishes to Nation TV, saying he hopes it continues to be a free and fair media outlet.
Additionally, several prominent politicians from various parties attended, including Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who also came to offer her congratulations.
At the same time, the opposition parties, such as the Move Forward Party led by Chaithawat Tulathon and the Democratic Party led by Suchatvee Suwansawat, also came to express their congratulations.
There were also police agencies that coordinate with the media, such as the Central Investigation Bureau, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau and the Metropolitan Police Headquarters, that came to congratulate Nation TV as well.
In addition, members of the business sector and the private sector that are partners with Nation TV came to express their congratulations.
The atmosphere was warm.