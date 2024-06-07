14,000-plus con artists arrested in crackdown on online scams

In a huge crackdown on online fraud over seven months, Royal Thai Police have arrested 14,000 individuals involved in call centre scams, investment fraud schemes and online gambling websites.
The operation has also led to the freezing of 4.5 billion baht in assets, and discussions are underway with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) on how these can be distributed among victims.
The Royal Thai Police deputy spokesman Pol Maj-General Siriwat Depor told the press on Friday that following directives from Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and acting National Police chief Pol General Kittirat Panpet, the authorities have been intensively investigating and combatting technological crimes. Their efforts have yielded substantial results in three key areas:
Crackdown on criminals: From October 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024, the authorities have arrested 14,826 individuals involved in call centre scams, investment fraud rings, and illegal online gambling operations.
Disrupting infrastructure: In collaboration with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), the police investigated the illegal installation of signal transmission equipment along the border. These devices were used by criminals to facilitate ongoing illegal activities. The operation successfully led to the confiscation of the equipment.
Dismantling Financial Networks: The authorities investigated and expanded operations through financial tracking and the freezing of mule accounts. Between November 1, 2023 and April 30, 2024, they successfully froze 4.56 billion baht. Collaboration with AMLO aims to ensure the recovered funds are returned to the victims.
The public is urged to stay informed about the various types of crimes to protect themselves from becoming victims.
Victims of technology-related crimes can file a complaint through the website www.thaipoliceonline.go.th or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 1441.