14,000-plus con artists arrested in crackdown on online scams

Disrupting infrastructure: In collaboration with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), the police investigated the illegal installation of signal transmission equipment along the border. These devices were used by criminals to facilitate ongoing illegal activities. The operation successfully led to the confiscation of the equipment.

Dismantling Financial Networks: The authorities investigated and expanded operations through financial tracking and the freezing of mule accounts. Between November 1, 2023 and April 30, 2024, they successfully froze 4.56 billion baht. Collaboration with AMLO aims to ensure the recovered funds are returned to the victims.

The public is urged to stay informed about the various types of crimes to protect themselves from becoming victims.

Victims of technology-related crimes can file a complaint through the website www.thaipoliceonline.go.th or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 1441.

