Marine Warning app developed for safer coastal tourism

This is in accordance with the policy of Pol Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwan, deputy prime minister and minister of natural resources and environment, who advocates the use of innovation and IT to enhance the efficiency of environmental monitoring.

The application aims to promote marine tourism by allowing both Thai and international tourists to access real-time information for planning safe marine trips.

The Marine Tourism Warning System also notifies tourists and locals in nearby areas about marine hazards and gathers statistics on marine incidents such as jellyfish stings, algal blooms, rip currents, oil spills, and coastal erosion. It is available as both a Web and mobile application.

Pinsak Suraswadi, director general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, said: "The Marine Warning app will be beneficial to tourists, coastal communities, and marine protection volunteers by providing a platform for planning safe travels and responding to potential emergencies, thereby reducing injuries and losses."

The app makes it easier to stay informed about the marine environment and to take timely precautions against natural disasters.

Chatit Huayhongtong, chairman and chief executive of Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Ltd, said developing the Marine Tourism Warning System will enable the public and tourists to access crucial information promptly.

Chevron is providing a technology and IT team to develop a system that enhances safety.

“This support aligns with Chevron's commitment to prioritising safety for communities and staff and protecting the environment, a focus maintained throughout its six decades of operations in Thailand," Chatit said.