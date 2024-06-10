Thailand Hajj Delegation Observes Mena and Arafa

For the first time, Mashariq Company invited Thailand’s Hajj affairs representatives and Hajj companies to dinner at Arafa and observation of the preparations in Mena and Arafa. Khaled Mohammad Azhari, the leader of Maktab 87, confirmed that this was the first observation of its kind, emphasizing the importance of understanding the area, location, and developments. Mashariq has decorated coffee corners for pilgrims, cleaned toilets, installed air conditioning, cleaned kitchens, and ensured walking space. Despite the limited space in Mena, they are committed to making all beds available to the pilgrims.



Dr Bandit Aroman, Deputy Dean for Research and Innovation at Krirk University, along with students training in Hajj and Umrah, participated in the gathering. He noted, “We have seen all parties working together to resolve issues. Hajj is not just about management; it is about unity and learning from each other. This year, we have seen significant improvements in Mashariq’s management, and for the first time, all parties were invited to a dinner at one of the holy places in Arafa, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.”