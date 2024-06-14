Monstrous monitor lizards crawl into Bangkok sewage pipe, need a push!

In a video that first appeared on TikTok on May 27, two Asian water monitor lizards – each measuring over 1.5m in length – could be seen trying to claw their way into a drainage tunnel that strides a waterway.

One already had half its body into the pipe as water gushed out around it, while the other one patiently waited for its turn.

The video, originally taken by TikTok user Mylittledaisayyy, had been seen over 4 million times when it was reposted by musician Darrell Craig Harris as a Facebook reel on June 12.

It naturally set off some well-placed toilet humour.

“This is why you look before you sit down,” Ryan Suto, in Memphis, Tennessee, said in a Facebook post.

One TikTok commenter said: “Ow, that’s why my toilet was stuck.”

Others were rooting for the lizards.