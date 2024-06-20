Thailand looks to boost durian trade

Prime Minister's Office spokesman Chai Wacharonke told a press conference that the government has enhanced quality control policies for fresh fruit exports, particularly durian.

Strict management and quality control standards have been established to guarantee fruit quality and prevent excessive pesticide residues.

"Legislation preventing the clandestine cutting and selling of unripe durian would enable both control and standardization of Thai durian exports," he said.

Chai said the government anticipated that future durian consumption would grow to 15 times its current level, reaching around 15 million tons.

"We hope that in the future, it will be able to significantly increase the export value of durians to reach up to 1 trillion baht ($27.23 billion)," he added.

China's huge durian consumption market has boosted Thai durian production and attracted other Southeast Asian countries, such as Vietnam and the Philippines, which have rapidly grown to become Thailand's competitors.

In 2023, China imported 1.42 million tons of fresh durians with about 65 per cent of them supplied by Thailand, Vietnam supplied 35 per cent, followed by the Philippines, which supplied less than 1 per cent, according to the General Administration of Customs of China.