Greater Mekong Subregion restarts cross-border road transport with trial run

A convoy of five trucks and two passenger vehicles departed Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, embarking on a 2,500-kilometer journey south through Laos, Thailand, and Cambodia, culminating in Phnom Penh. The week-long trial run marks the first cross-border transport under the GMS Cross-Border Transport Agreement (CBTA) since its temporary suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This operation fulfils agreements reached at the December 2023 meeting of the GMS CBTA Joint Committee. The CBTA, a cornerstone program of the GMS Economic Cooperation Program, aims to facilitate trade and transport across the region.