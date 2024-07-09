Rehearsals for the Royal Barge Procession get underway

The Royal Thai Navy has announced the schedule for the rehearsals of the Royal Barge Procession at the Thonburi Naval Dockyard on Arun Amarin Road in Bangkok Noi District.
The Royal Thai Navy has brought the four royal barges – the Suphannahong, Narai Song Suban HM King Rama IX, Anantanakkharat, and Anekchatphuchong – from the National Museum of Royal Barges to the Thonburi Naval Dockyard.
Visitors and residents are invited to observe the rehearsals for the rowers at the Thonburi Naval Dockyard from 2pm to 3.30pm from today to Friday, from July 15 to July 19, and from July 23 to July 26.
The Royal Thai Navy will also conduct a total of 10 small-scale rehearsals in the Chao Phraya River on the following dates: August 1, 8, 15, 22, 2024, September 3, 12, 19, 26, 2024 and October 1 and 10.
These will be followed by two major rehearsals on October 15 and October 22 and a final rehearsal on October 24.
Interested viewers can watch the rehearsals and witness the majestic beauty of this unique procession from both banks of the Chao Phraya River, from Rama VIII Bridge to Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan.
The Royal Barge procession will be part of the Royal Kathin ceremony to present robes to Buddhist monks and part of the activities marking His Majesty the King's 72nd birthday on July 28.