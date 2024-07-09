Rehearsals for the Royal Barge Procession get underway

Visitors and residents are invited to observe the rehearsals for the rowers at the Thonburi Naval Dockyard from 2pm to 3.30pm from today to Friday, from July 15 to July 19, and from July 23 to July 26.

The Royal Thai Navy will also conduct a total of 10 small-scale rehearsals in the Chao Phraya River on the following dates: August 1, 8, 15, 22, 2024, September 3, 12, 19, 26, 2024 and October 1 and 10.

These will be followed by two major rehearsals on October 15 and October 22 and a final rehearsal on October 24.