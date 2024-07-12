The imperative for an alternative talent management strategy

According to Deloitte’s 2024 Global Human Capital Trends survey, workforce planning may be growing more complex because there are more options available today—many driven by workers themselves—for building an agile workforce ecosystem with a combination of full-time, part-time, contingent, and contract workers.

Many organizations are interested in deploying generative AI and other automation tools as part of a digital transformation, but they may struggle to find the appropriate talent to execute at the needed speed or scale.

For many years, people viewed contract, freelance, and gig employment as “alternative work” options considered supplementary to full-time jobs. Today, this segment of the workforce has gone mainstream, and it needs to be managed strategically.

Given growing skills shortages and the low birth rate in many countries, leveraging and managing “alternative” workforces will become essential to business growth in the years ahead.

Originally conceived of as contract work, “alternative” work today includes work performed by outsourced teams, contractors, freelancers, gig workers (paid-for tasks), and crowd (outsourced networks).

Deloitte’s millennial study found that 64 per cent of full-time workers want to do “side hustles” to make extra money. The world is seeing rapid growth in the number of people working under such arrangements and Thailand is no exception.

The Destination Thailand Visa was launched on June 1 which enables remote workers to stay in Thailand for up to five years.