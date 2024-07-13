Nong Khai governor tries Bangkok-Vientiane train before opening

Officials of Nong Khai province on Saturday embarked on a test run of Bangkok-Vientiane train to check its readiness before the public opening on Friday, July 19.

The group of officials led by Nong Khai Governor Somphob Samitasiri departed from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bangkok on Saturday morning on a train that will terminate at Vientiane (Khamsavath) Station in Laos.

According to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the route of the Bangkok-Vientiane train will utilise the Northeastern Railway line, branching off from the Northern Railway line at Ban Phachi Junction Station.

The train will pass through Saraburi province, Chira Road Junction Station in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Khon Kaen province, Udon Thani province, and Nong Khai province before crossing the First Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge to Thanaleng Station and terminating at Vientiane Station.

The Bangkok-Vientiane train offers a variety of seat options: 152 seats on ordinary trains at 281 baht for a return trip, 64 seats on air-conditioned trains at 574 baht for a return trip, and 30 seats on air-conditioned sleeper trains at 784 baht (upper bed) and 874 baht (lower bed) for a return trip.