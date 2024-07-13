Bangkok officials monitor outbreak of invasive fish species

Blackchin tilapia, which breed rapidly, are resilient to environmental conditions and prey on small fish and fish eggs, have caused significant distress to farmers and could have a ripple effect on other industries.

"The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration must urgently coordinate with all relevant agencies to address this issue," Chadchart said. “Bangkok is working closely with the Department of Fisheries and must find ways to alleviate the affected farmers because their businesses have suffered greatly, with incomes reduced tenfold."

In addressing the problem, the BMA must primarily listen to the Department of Fisheries, as they are the experts, and continuously monitor the situation, he said. Even though the outbreak is currently confined to three districts of the city, it is likely to spread further, necessitating cooperation from multiple parties to resolve the issue for Bangkok residents as effectively as possible.