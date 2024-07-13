Bangkok officials monitor outbreak of invasive fish species

Bangkok politicians including Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited Bang Khun Thian district on Saturday to examine an outbreak of blackchin tilapia, an invasive fish species. Also present was Bangkok MP Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat of the Move Forward Party, along with members of other parties.
Chadchart said: "Today's visit was to observe the blackchin tilapia outbreak that has been ongoing for a while, having spread from Samut Songkhram province. The outbreak in Bangkok has currently affected Bang Khun Thian, Thung Khru, and Bang Bon districts, impacting around 900 aquaculture farmers who raise shrimp and fish.”
Blackchin tilapia, which breed rapidly, are resilient to environmental conditions and prey on small fish and fish eggs, have caused significant distress to farmers and could have a ripple effect on other industries.
"The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration must urgently coordinate with all relevant agencies to address this issue," Chadchart said. “Bangkok is working closely with the Department of Fisheries and must find ways to alleviate the affected farmers because their businesses have suffered greatly, with incomes reduced tenfold."
In addressing the problem, the BMA must primarily listen to the Department of Fisheries, as they are the experts, and continuously monitor the situation, he said. Even though the outbreak is currently confined to three districts of the city, it is likely to spread further, necessitating cooperation from multiple parties to resolve the issue for Bangkok residents as effectively as possible.
Sarayut Methinapithak, head of the Fisheries Management Group of the Department of Fisheries, said the department has summarised six measures to address the issue:
Control and eliminate blackchin tilapia in all affected water sources and develop effective fishing tools to eradicate them.
Eliminate blackchin tilapia in natural water sources by releasing predator fish such as sea bass.
Utilise the removed blackchin tilapia from the ecosystem for beneficial purposes.
Survey and monitor the spread of the blackchin tilapia population in buffer-zone areas, inspecting provinces with connected water bodies to those with outbreaks for surveillance purposes.
Raise awareness and encourage participation from both public and private sectors in eliminating blackchin tilapia to prevent and prepare for outbreaks.
Monitor and evaluate results, including using research and technology to solve the problem, such as producing sterile fish to be released into water sources to mate with blackchin tilapia in the wild, rendering them infertile and unable to reproduce further.