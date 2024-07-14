Security tightened in Thailand after assassination attempt on Trump

Thai police have tightened security in sensitive areas after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, while the atmosphere in front of the US Embassy in Bangkok remains normal.
After Trump, former president of the United States and Republican candidate for the upcoming presidential election, was shot at during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Friday (July 13) local time, it was confirmed that he is now safe.
On Sunday, the Royal Thai Police said there had been no requests from the United States government, intelligence agencies, or the US Embassy in Thailand requesting increased security measures or special protection for any specific locations after the assassination attempt on Trump, in which he was slightly injured.
However, Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, has ordered an increase in patrols in all sensitive areas of the capital and heightened security for buildings, despite receiving no special coordination requests or alerts from allied intelligence agencies.
Meanwhile, a news team reported from the area in front of the US Embassy on Wireless Road, finding that the situation remains normal. At 10.30am, embassy staff were seen coming and going as usual on a Sunday, the embassy's regular weekly holiday.
There have been reports that since Sunday morning, security personnel in Thailand have not observed any groups attempting to communicate or make any movements related to the assassination attempt on Trump.