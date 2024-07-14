Security tightened in Thailand after assassination attempt on Trump

On Sunday, the Royal Thai Police said there had been no requests from the United States government, intelligence agencies, or the US Embassy in Thailand requesting increased security measures or special protection for any specific locations after the assassination attempt on Trump, in which he was slightly injured.

However, Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, has ordered an increase in patrols in all sensitive areas of the capital and heightened security for buildings, despite receiving no special coordination requests or alerts from allied intelligence agencies.

Meanwhile, a news team reported from the area in front of the US Embassy on Wireless Road, finding that the situation remains normal. At 10.30am, embassy staff were seen coming and going as usual on a Sunday, the embassy's regular weekly holiday.