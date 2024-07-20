Police Office of Forensic Science probing tourists’ cyanide deaths

It has been reported that a detailed examination of the eight suitcases belonging to the six deceased revealed evidence in the suitcase of a female Vietnamese victim. The evidence, wrapped in plastic and hidden in the suitcase, was found to be cyanide.

Police are investigating whether this substance was brought from abroad or purchased in Thailand. The discovery of the cyanide will help identify who carried out the mass poisoning.

Additionally, traces of cyanide were found in some food items on the room's table, indicating that the poison was not only in the drinks. Some food was removed from its plastic seal, but the reports are unclear which items contained cyanide.

Police are working to identify the source of the cyanide, given the multiple pieces of evidence and people involved. Preliminary evidence has narrowed down the suspects to two of the six victims.

Coordination with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is under way regarding the male Vietnamese-American victim, for whom no background information is available, and his relatives have not yet been contacted.