Police Office of Forensic Science probing tourists’ cyanide deaths

The investigation into the deaths of six tourists, including Vietnamese and American nationals, found dead in a hotel room in the Ratchaprasong area of Bangkok continues. All victims were found to have died from cyanide poisoning. Police suspect one of the deceased as the perpetrator.
It has been reported that a detailed examination of the eight suitcases belonging to the six deceased revealed evidence in the suitcase of a female Vietnamese victim. The evidence, wrapped in plastic and hidden in the suitcase, was found to be cyanide.
Police are investigating whether this substance was brought from abroad or purchased in Thailand. The discovery of the cyanide will help identify who carried out the mass poisoning.
Additionally, traces of cyanide were found in some food items on the room's table, indicating that the poison was not only in the drinks. Some food was removed from its plastic seal, but the reports are unclear which items contained cyanide.
Police are working to identify the source of the cyanide, given the multiple pieces of evidence and people involved. Preliminary evidence has narrowed down the suspects to two of the six victims.
Coordination with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is under way regarding the male Vietnamese-American victim, for whom no background information is available, and his relatives have not yet been contacted.
Police are also awaiting fingerprint analysis to determine who prepared the tea that contained cyanide.
Pol Lt Gen Trairong Piwpan, commissioner of the Police Forensics Office, said the examination of all evidence is ongoing. This includes DNA analysis, fingerprinting, and toxicology tests.
The results will be compiled and reported to senior police, followed by a detailed public announcement, as 60-70 pieces of evidence are being examined. Police aim to conclude the investigation by next week.
Associate Professor Dr Chanchai Sittiphunt, director of Chulalongkorn Hospital and dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, reported that families of five victims have retrieved their bodies.
The deceased are Thi Nguyen Phuong, Thi Nguyen Phuong Lan, Din San Fu (all Vietnamese), Sherrin Chong (American), and Hong Pham Than (Vietnamese).
The body of Hung Dang Van (American) remains unclaimed as police cannot contact his relatives in the US. Investigators are coordinating with the American Embassy to locate his family for testimony and to claim his body.