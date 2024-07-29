Phasadet rail tunnel in Saraburi closed within hours of opening

The State Railway of Thailand ( SRT ) stopped services through Phasadet tunnel, the longest railway tunnel in Thailand at 5.2km, yesterday (July 28) within hours of its opening. The decision was taken after videos of dust blowing into carriages were posted online.

Repairs are expected to take two weeks and the tunnel is provisionally scheduled to reopen on August 12.

Images and a video posted by a foreign Facebook user showed strong wind blowing dust into the train and the post also mentioned a strong smell of diesel.