Foreign ad film shoots in Thailand generate THB588 million in first half of 2024

Thailand earned over half a billion baht from serving as a location for advertisement shoots in the first half of 2024, according to the Thailand Film Office (TFO).
Crews from 21 countries filmed 107 projects in Thailand, with Bangkok being the top filming location.
Thailand attracts an average of 400-500 foreign film productions annually, generating over 4 billion baht each year. Advertisements are among the most common types of films shot in Thailand, thanks to favorable conditions that meet the needs of international film crews, the TFO said.
The top three source countries for advertisement shoots from January to June were China and India (15 productions each) and South Korea (11 productions).
These shoots generated over 588 million baht in revenue. Bangkok hosted 76 productions, followed by Pathum Thani (7), and Kanchanaburi and Chonburi (3 each).
The TFO highlighted that foreign ad shoots prefer Thailand due to its diverse locations adaptable to various scenes, comprehensive facilities, efficient transportation systems, experienced and skilled Thai crews recognized by international productions, availability of state-of-the-art filming equipment and technology, world-class studio facilities, and high-quality post-production services.
Nowadays, foreign ad productions often bring some crew to Thailand and hire Thai teams for the production, while monitoring the work remotely. This approach creates jobs and distributes income to over 9,000 Thai crew members, showcasing their ability to meet all production needs, the TFO said.