Foreign ad film shoots in Thailand generate THB588 million in first half of 2024

Thailand earned over half a billion baht from serving as a location for advertisement shoots in the first half of 2024, according to the Thailand Film Office (TFO).

Crews from 21 countries filmed 107 projects in Thailand, with Bangkok being the top filming location.

Thailand attracts an average of 400-500 foreign film productions annually, generating over 4 billion baht each year. Advertisements are among the most common types of films shot in Thailand, thanks to favorable conditions that meet the needs of international film crews, the TFO said.