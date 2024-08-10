CPF clarifies blackchin tilapia issue

In the second week, 50 samples were preserved in concentrated formalin for evidence, and on January 6, 2011, the samples were delivered to the Department of Fisheries, and the project was formally closed.

CPF Research Halted in 2011

Because of the continuous deaths of the fry in the quarantine pond from December 22, 2010, to January 6, 2011, the research plan was abandoned, as the remaining fish were insufficient for study. CPF researchers obtained permission to destroy the fry with concentrated chlorine and ended the project. The Department of Fisheries was notified, and the fish remains were handed over to the authorities.

CPF complied with the import conditions set by the Committee on Biodiversity and Biosecurity (IBC) as follows:

Condition 1: Upon completion of the experiment, the results were to be reported to the Department of Fisheries. Since all the fry died within 16 days of quarantine, failing to meet the research objectives, the company decided not to continue the study and destroyed the remaining fish, notifying the Department of Fisheries on January 6, 2011.

Condition 2: The Department of Fisheries was to collect fin samples from at least three fish without killing them. Fin collection was to occur during the research phase when the fish had grown to an appropriate size. However, because of the fishes’ weakness and eventual death during the 16-day quarantine, fin samples could not be collected.

Condition 3: If the study did not achieve its goals and the research was discontinued, all remaining fish were to be destroyed, and the Department of Fisheries was to be notified to inspect the destruction process. CPF reported to the Department of Fisheries on January 6, 2011, submitting 50 fish remains for inspection. All damaged fish were destroyed by placing them in a quarantine pond with 100ppm of concentrated chlorine, then preserved in formalin and buried at a depth of approximately 50 centimetres, covered with lime, and buried in soil.

Observations from CPF regarding blackchin tilapia research in 2020 and 2022

Prasit said the reference to the two research papers was solely to provide information based on the findings. The studies focused on the genetic diversity of blackchin tilapia populations and the analysis of the spread of blackchin tilapia.

The 2020 research by the Department of Fisheries concluded that blackchin tilapia in Thailand could be divided into two or three subgroups, each with significant genetic differences, indicating multiple origins.

The 2022 study, using different methods, found that blackchin tilapia in Thailand could be divided into several subgroups with minimal genetic differences, suggesting a common origin. However, the same study noted that genetic differences did not correlate with geographical distance.

For example, fish from Phetchaburi and Samut Songkhram, neighbouring provinces, showed significant genetic differences, while fish from distant Rayong and Prachuap Khiri Khan had closely related genetics.

This suggests that the spread of blackchin tilapia could have been influenced by human activity, whether through illegal breeding, use as bait, or feeding to other fish species.