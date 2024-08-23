Eight ex-officials face indictment for dropping cases against Red Bull heir

On August 21, a meeting of the attorney-general's committee discussed a complaint filed by Nate Naksuk, one of the accused, who claimed the decision to prosecute him for not charging Vorayuth was unlawful.

The complaint was dismissed after the committee deliberated and concluded that the decision was within the discretion and legal authority of the attorney-general, as per the regulations and guidelines of the disciplinary procedures.

Vorayuth, who hails from the family of the founder of Red Bull, a famous global energy drink brand, was acquitted of all charges in the fatal car accident. The prosecutor issued a final decision not to prosecute him for reckless driving causing death, and the police did not oppose this decision, effectively closing the case.

The decision sparked public outrage with demands for the authorities to take action to uphold the integrity of the justice system.

In response the then-government of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-ocha, established a fact-finding committee. The committee concluded that the decision not to prosecute was tainted by irregularities in the investigation, including collusion to delay the case at the prosecutorial level and the use of political influence to pressure the justice system.



