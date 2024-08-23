Suriya opens command centre to provide help to flood victims

In all affected areas, officials are managing traffic to restore normal conditions as quickly as possible and ensure maximum safety for road users.

The department has also prepared personnel and machinery for 24-hour monitoring and problem-solving. If assistance is needed, the public can contact the department hotline at 1586, available 24/7.

The Department of Rural Roads reported that personnel were immediately dispatched to monitor the situation closely. Equipment, machinery, materials, warning signs, guideposts, Bailey bridges, and vehicles have been prepared to respond to the situation.

Traffic on roads under the department's jurisdiction has returned to normal after floods and landslides affected six routes, with 13 routes still impassable. Officials are monitoring all these locations to ensure public safety.

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd reported that none of the airports under its management had been affected by the floods and landslides. However, contingency plans are in place.

The Marine Department has sent personnel to assist flood victims in affected areas and has prepared patrol boats, vehicles, and other items for distribution.

The latest situation has affected several areas, requiring close monitoring in the following regions: 12 provinces in the North — Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun; 7 provinces in the Northeast — Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom; 4 provinces in the West — Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, and Prachuap Khiri Khan; 4 provinces in the East — Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi, and Trat; and 8 provinces in the South — Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, and Satun.

