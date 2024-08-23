Suriya opens command centre to provide help to flood victims

Due to the flash floods, forest runoffs, and landslides in the northern region, caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit has assigned and ordered relevant agencies to be prepared to assist the affected people in each area.
Suriya, who is also Minister of Transport, has instructed the opening of the "Ministry of Transport Disaster Command Centre", which will issue orders, receive incident reports, and coordinate support from both internal and external agencies. This will enable integrated reporting and timely assistance to the public, he said.
All agencies have been tasked with preparing survival kits and essential supplies for distribution to the affected people.
Personnel have been assigned to closely monitor and facilitate traffic on various routes, including setting up warning signs and deploying staff to oversee the situation 24/7 until it subsides.
Additionally, all agencies have been instructed to report progress and developments immediately to prepare for further assistance.
Suriya added that the Department of Highways reported on the flood and landslide situation affecting the highway network (as of Thursday). Four provinces — Nan, Phayao, Chiang Rai, and Phrae — were impacted, with 13 affected locations across eight routes.
In all affected areas, officials are managing traffic to restore normal conditions as quickly as possible and ensure maximum safety for road users.
The department has also prepared personnel and machinery for 24-hour monitoring and problem-solving. If assistance is needed, the public can contact the department hotline at 1586, available 24/7.
The Department of Rural Roads reported that personnel were immediately dispatched to monitor the situation closely. Equipment, machinery, materials, warning signs, guideposts, Bailey bridges, and vehicles have been prepared to respond to the situation.
Traffic on roads under the department's jurisdiction has returned to normal after floods and landslides affected six routes, with 13 routes still impassable. Officials are monitoring all these locations to ensure public safety.
Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd reported that none of the airports under its management had been affected by the floods and landslides. However, contingency plans are in place.
The Marine Department has sent personnel to assist flood victims in affected areas and has prepared patrol boats, vehicles, and other items for distribution.
The latest situation has affected several areas, requiring close monitoring in the following regions: 12 provinces in the North — Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun; 7 provinces in the Northeast — Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom; 4 provinces in the West — Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, and Prachuap Khiri Khan; 4 provinces in the East — Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi, and Trat; and 8 provinces in the South — Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, and Satun.