Search for wreckage of crashed plane in Chachoengsao concludes

Chonlatee Yangtrong, the governor of Chachoengsao, also has ordered the search for the missing persons to be stopped.

"As for the company that owns the plane, if it wants to search further to find the remains of the plane to prove the cause of the crash, it can [do so]," Chonlatee said.

The next search, if it is carried out, will have to open up a large area or may have to move soil in order to be able to search the entire area. The searchers will have to coordinate with the owners of the 21 rai of land where the incident occurred to see if they agree.