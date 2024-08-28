Global Trend Summit Bangkok 2024\" navigates 2025+ global consumer trends

The event, held on August 27, 2024, at the InterContinental Bangkok Hotel, provided foresight into 2025 trends from world-class experts, supported by top Thai visionary organizational leaders.

Rachada Apiromdej, the Founder and CEO of THINK NEXT ASIA, shared her thoughts on the summit: “Global Trend Summit Bangkok 2024 is a conference that brings together experts in consumer trends from various disciplines, offering audiences a first-hand look at the trends of 2025 before anyone else.

TrendWatching, a global leader in trends, share how consumer expectations are being transformed by accelerating factors such as AI x Humanity, Asia x Soft Power, Gen Z x NOW Expectations, and Purpose x Impact. This world-class conference is tailored for executives seeking innovative ideas starting with customer expectations and includes workshops designed to stimulate thoughts and provide hands-on trends applications. Additionally, all participants will receive complimentary 3-month access to the TrendWatching Intelligence Platform, granting exclusive access to new trends from around the world.”