Global Trend Summit Bangkok 2024\" navigates 2025+ global consumer trends

The event, held on August 27, 2024, at the InterContinental Bangkok Hotel, provided foresight into 2025 trends from world-class experts, supported by top Thai visionary organizational leaders.
Rachada Apiromdej, the Founder and CEO of THINK NEXT ASIA, shared her thoughts on the summit: “Global Trend Summit Bangkok 2024 is a conference that brings together experts in consumer trends from various disciplines, offering audiences a first-hand look at the trends of 2025 before anyone else.
TrendWatching, a global leader in trends, share how consumer expectations are being transformed by accelerating factors such as AI x Humanity, Asia x Soft Power, Gen Z x NOW Expectations, and Purpose x Impact. This world-class conference is tailored for executives seeking innovative ideas starting with customer expectations and includes workshops designed to stimulate thoughts and provide hands-on trends applications. Additionally, all participants will receive complimentary 3-month access to the TrendWatching Intelligence Platform, granting exclusive access to new trends from around the world.”
The Global Trend Summit 2024 - Bangkok, hosted by THINK NEXT ASIA and TrendWatching, in collaboration with Jimi The Coach Group. The event is sponsored by PTT Exploration and Production PLC, The Siam Cement PLC, The Stock Exchange of Thailand, Winnergy Medical PCL, Central Pattana PCL and Betagro PCL.
Rachada added, “The event featured world-class and national speakers with expertise in various trends, providing actionable foresight intelligence. As NEXT thinkers anticipating ‘what consumers want next’, we provide trends intelligence with the full-proof framework to stimulate strategic and innovative thinking to formulate the new S-curve for purposeful business growth. Our team with decades of managerial business experience facilitate NEXT thinking by empowering clients to analyse, strategize, ideate and formulate purposeful growth strategies. We have earned the trust of leading organizations, both local and multinational companies across sectors, to deliver facilitate and deliver keynotes.
Topics discussed by consumer trends experts at the Global Trend Summit Bangkok 2024 included a wide range of upcoming consumer trends expected to shape the next year. The event theme ‘From Asia To Global Impact’ features the role of Asia in importing trends and culture from the West. Now Asia has started to play an important global influence, not only in tech but also in culture and soft power. In addition, Business Of Purpose is another highlighted session with honourable panellists and speakers to discuss and translate business and personal purpose into impactful results. The summit aims to inspire audiences and offer practical ideas applicable to the rapidly changing world.
Regarding the current highly volatile global social trends, Rachada commented that in today’s rapidly changing world, executives, entrepreneurs, and the public must stay constantly updated on new trends. Merely knowing ‘what’ trends is not enough; to ride on trends, understanding ‘why trends emerge’ is essential to analyze their impacts and develop innovative ideas that genuinely stem from consumer expectations.
Moreover, in today’s volatile world, staying true to your business purpose is important, as purpose is the ‘trend’ of all trends. A business driven by purpose will make meaningful and beneficial adaptations for the public and ensure steady growth.”