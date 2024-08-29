China's Ministry: Over 50,000 arrested in Myanmar for telecom fraud

"Through our effective law enforcement cooperation, Myanmar’s police have handed over 10 chief fraud ringleaders including Bai Suocheng to us in a single delivery. By far, more than 50,000 fraud suspects in northern Myanmar have been captured. We have also launched a joint crackdown on crimes involving China in the Golden Triangle region, and carried out joint special operations to crack down on transnational crimes with law enforcement agencies in Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and other countries, to severely punish all kinds of transnational crimes involving China," Qi said at a press conference in Beijing.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network