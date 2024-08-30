State agency closely monitoring import of durians into Thailand

The department is also coordinating with the Task Force, the Customs Department, and local security agencies to monitor and prevent smuggling, especially at border checkpoints. This would also control and prevent the spread of serious pests that could damage the country’s economic crops and agricultural production systems, Phatchayaphon said

In May 2024, a case of smuggled Cambodian durians was seized in Sa Kaeo province, resulting in the confiscation of 5.049 kilograms of durians. The offenders were charged with importing fresh durians without customs clearance and without permission from the plant inspection checkpoints.

The director-general of the department has tasked Phatchayaphon with overseeing the implementation of policies to produce high-quality durians for export to China.

This includes enhancing the inspection and certification processes for the phytosanitary standards of durians for export, increasing export capabilities, maintaining Thailand's fresh durian export market, and ensuring that any imported fresh durians are properly declared and inspected through plant inspection checkpoints.

Data shows that durians imported for processing included 42.6 tons from Cambodia and 0.83 ton from Indonesia.