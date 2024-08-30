State agency closely monitoring import of durians into Thailand

The Department of Agriculture is actively monitoring the situation following reports of illegal import of fresh durians from neighbouring countries, which has impacted the price of Thai durians, and led to the possible mislabelling of these as Thai fruit for export to key markets like China.
Department deputy director-general Phatchayaphon Muenjang said the department had assigned its Plant Quarantine Station to implement measures to prevent imported varieties from being falsely labelled as Thai durians for export to China.
The department is also coordinating with the Task Force, the Customs Department, and local security agencies to monitor and prevent smuggling, especially at border checkpoints. This would also control and prevent the spread of serious pests that could damage the country’s economic crops and agricultural production systems, Phatchayaphon said
In May 2024, a case of smuggled Cambodian durians was seized in Sa Kaeo province, resulting in the confiscation of 5.049 kilograms of durians. The offenders were charged with importing fresh durians without customs clearance and without permission from the plant inspection checkpoints.
The director-general of the department has tasked Phatchayaphon with overseeing the implementation of policies to produce high-quality durians for export to China.
This includes enhancing the inspection and certification processes for the phytosanitary standards of durians for export, increasing export capabilities, maintaining Thailand's fresh durian export market, and ensuring that any imported fresh durians are properly declared and inspected through plant inspection checkpoints.
Data shows that durians imported for processing included 42.6 tons from Cambodia and 0.83 ton from Indonesia.
"Import control and anti-smuggling measures will be mechanisms for inspecting goods in collaboration with the Customs Department. The Department of Agriculture has provided guidance to relevant stakeholders to support anti-smuggling efforts, in line with the policy of Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Captain Thammanat Prompao, who has declared war on illegal agricultural products,” Phatchayaphon said. “The aim is to stabilise farmers’ income and product prices, which could be affected by illegal smuggling, particularly with regard to fresh Thai durians, a vital agricultural product for the national economy," he added.
In June, Vietnamese media reported that Thailand had become Vietnam's second-largest importer of durians in the first four months of 2024. During this period, Thailand spent up to $22.5 million on importing Vietnamese durians, an 82% surge year on year.