Malaysia sinkhole victim search called off after nine days

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Zaliha Mustafa said the decision was made after presenting a report to the Cabinet and getting views from experts.

These experts include the Fire and Rescue Department, the police, Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) and other relevant agencies.

"The SAR is stopped due to various factors, including the safety and health of rescue personnel given the strong current in the search area.

"The family of the victim has been informed, and we are in constant contact with them and the Indian High Commission," she told reporters at Jalan Masjid India on Saturday.

She said that the Indian High Commissioner has expressed his gratitude for the efforts made.

"He understood our decision to stop (the SAR) despite the rescuers doing their best. Together with the High Commission, we will assist the family in any way we can," added Zaliha.