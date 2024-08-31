Malaysia sinkhole victim search called off after nine days

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Zaliha Mustafa said the decision was made after presenting a report to the Cabinet and getting views from experts.
These experts include the Fire and Rescue Department, the police, Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) and other relevant agencies.
"The SAR is stopped due to various factors, including the safety and health of rescue personnel given the strong current in the search area.
"The family of the victim has been informed, and we are in constant contact with them and the Indian High Commission," she told reporters at Jalan Masjid India on Saturday.
She said that the Indian High Commissioner has expressed his gratitude for the efforts made.
"He understood our decision to stop (the SAR) despite the rescuers doing their best. Together with the High Commission, we will assist the family in any way we can," added Zaliha.
Asked whether compensation will be given to the family, Zaliha said the matter will be decided later.
"We will also assist the family should they need to extend their visas further," she said.
She added that a Search and Recovery operation would begin in its place.
"The police would lead this phase, and they would determine the next steps.
Zaliha added that Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) will also map the utilities and conduct a soil structural study throughout Kuala Lumpur.
"The city council will also engage with local businesses to ensure that they can resume their activities."
"DBKL will also cordon off some 100m of the road at Jalan Masjid India from the arch until Mydin supermarket to recovery and reconstruction efforts. They will also engage with traders to assist them to resume activities in the area," she said.
Zaliha added that DBKL will also ensure that all construction in the city will require a geo-technical report.
She added that a detailed report of the sinkhole incident will be submitted to the Cabinet after getting feedback from all the agencies involved in the SAR effort.
"I would like to stress that Kuala Lumpur is still safe. I urge the public to get valid and verified news from official sources. I noticed there are a lot of videos online. Please get your news from credible sources," she said.
On Aug 23, Vijayalaksmi - a tourist from India - went missing after falling into an eight-meter deep hole caused by a sinkhole on Jalan Masjid India while en route to a nearby temple.
A SAR operation involving security forces and local authorities was launched the same day. Since the first day of the SAR, the team has employed various techniques, including jetting, flushing, and pumping water out of the site to locate the victim.
Farik Zolkepli
The Star
Asia News Network