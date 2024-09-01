Repeating clothes land alleged Cambodian pickpocket in police net

A 60-year-old Cambodian man has been arrested for alleged pickpocketing, targeting tourists at Wat Pho in Bangkok.
Investigating officers of the Royal Palace Police Station (Phra Ratchawang) arrested Chea Virath inside Wat Pho, in Phra Nakhon district, on Saturday.
The arrest followed multiple complaints from foreign tourists who reported thefts within Wat Pho. The most recent incident occurred on August 12 when a Japanese tourist’s mobile phone was stolen.
After reviewing the CCTV footage, authorities identified the suspect as a male. They ordered increased security measures to protect tourists and prevent further thefts, with the goal of apprehending the thieves operating within Wat Pho.
On August 25, while on duty inside Wat Pho, police officers spotted a man whose appearance and attire matched the description of the suspect involved in the August 12 theft. The officers approached the man, who identified himself as Chea. When asked to provide identification, he was unable to produce any documents.
Chea reportedly later admitted that he had repeatedly crossed into Thailand through the natural border in Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo province, most recently entering on June 25. He, however, denied involvement initially in pickpocketing tourists at the temple.
The authorities detained him under the Immigration Act and prepared to deport him.
Subsequently, investigators gathered additional evidence, confirming that the suspect in a theft captured on CCTV on August 12 was Chea, based on his appearance and clothes.
Chea then reportedly confessed to being the individual seen in the CCTV footage and admitted to stealing the tourist’s mobile phone.
After stealing the phone, he said he would turn it off and wrap it in silver foil to block the GPS signal before sending it to the Aranyaprathet border. From there, an accomplice would collect the phone and sell it in Cambodia for 1,000 to 5,000 baht, depending on the model.