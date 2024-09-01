Repeating clothes land alleged Cambodian pickpocket in police net

Chea reportedly later admitted that he had repeatedly crossed into Thailand through the natural border in Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo province, most recently entering on June 25. He, however, denied involvement initially in pickpocketing tourists at the temple.

The authorities detained him under the Immigration Act and prepared to deport him.

Subsequently, investigators gathered additional evidence, confirming that the suspect in a theft captured on CCTV on August 12 was Chea, based on his appearance and clothes.

Chea then reportedly confessed to being the individual seen in the CCTV footage and admitted to stealing the tourist’s mobile phone.

After stealing the phone, he said he would turn it off and wrap it in silver foil to block the GPS signal before sending it to the Aranyaprathet border. From there, an accomplice would collect the phone and sell it in Cambodia for 1,000 to 5,000 baht, depending on the model.

