Khao Yai National Park to enforce strict measures

Chaiya Huaihongthong, chief of Khao Yai National Park, alongside relevant authorities on Sunday, established inspection points equipped with sound meters for exhaust noise and speed measurement devices on Thanarat Road within the park in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima.

The initiative aims to reduce PM 2.5 dust pollution, preserve the natural environment, and maintain clean air quality.

Chaiya said, "We have coordinated efforts to set up checkpoints to measure noise levels and vehicle speeds for both cars and motorcycles entering and exiting the park. The noise limit is set at 95 decibels, and the speed limit is 60 kilometres per hour.