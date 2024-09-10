Rakesh Saxena granted royal pardon, awaits deportation

Saxena was convicted of embezzlement in 1996, while working as an adviser to Krirkkiat Jalichandra, then-managing director of the bank.

He is believed to have siphoned US$75 million, causing the bank to collapse and sparking a financial disaster, which eventually led to the Tom Yum Kung crisis in 1997.

The cause of BBC’s collapse is believed to be the extension of loans and overdraft credit lines to Somprasong Intercommunication Co, Ltd and around 10 other private companies, without the review or approval of the bank’s credit committee or executive board.

Saxena and his associates were also accused of unlawfully profiting from the misappropriation of bank funds through fraudulent means.