Paetongtarn visits flood-hit Mae Sai, pledges support for recovery

During her visit to the flood-stricken Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra highlighted the devastation brought by Typhoon Yagi, which made landfall in Vietnam four days ago.

She was in the North to personally thank volunteers, who have worked tirelessly to help those in need, and to receive a briefing on the situation.

She said His Majesty the King also thanked the volunteers for their hard work and sacrifice.

Military officials, meanwhile, have reported that the forces and special operations teams have been deployed to assist those trapped and cut off from food supplies. Some areas can be only accessed by jet skis and helicopters, requiring skilled personnel.

Meanwhile, the Navy has deployed amphibious assault vehicles to help the 300 or so people stranded in remote areas.