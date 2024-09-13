Paetongtarn visits flood-hit Mae Sai, pledges support for recovery

During her visit to the flood-stricken Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra highlighted the devastation brought by Typhoon Yagi, which made landfall in Vietnam four days ago.
She was in the North to personally thank volunteers, who have worked tirelessly to help those in need, and to receive a briefing on the situation.
She said His Majesty the King also thanked the volunteers for their hard work and sacrifice.
Military officials, meanwhile, have reported that the forces and special operations teams have been deployed to assist those trapped and cut off from food supplies. Some areas can be only accessed by jet skis and helicopters, requiring skilled personnel.
Meanwhile, the Navy has deployed amphibious assault vehicles to help the 300 or so people stranded in remote areas.
During her visit, Paetongtarn visited the 1st Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge over the Sai River. Despite the receding water levels, a lot of mud and debris remains, impacting this crucial border economic zone.
The premier also met with residents, visibly moved by their plight. She offered comfort, hugging them and receiving emotional responses. One local declared: “Just a hug from the prime minister is enough.”
To this, the premier said: “This gives me strength as well. I will return to work immediately and see what compensation can be provided.”
She also responded to locals’ urging her not to forget them by saying “I will not abandon you”.
She promised them that her government would provide support to help them with their recovery and reminded them that despite their losses, “you still have your lives and strength to keep fighting”.
After her visit, the young prime minister thanked all sectors for their timely assistance and noted that officials had reported a reduction in water levels.
Strong currents are expected to subside in a day or two, and flat-bottomed boats will be used for evacuations. Although rain is forecast, it is not expected to significantly increase water levels and no additional storms are expected. The public has been advised to remain calm.
Meanwhile, initial investigation in Mae Sai district shows that encroaching structures at the Thailand-Myanmar border have narrowed water drainage channels, affecting water flow. This issue will require bilateral discussions for resolution.
The premier has also instructed the Department of Highways to expedite repairs to a broken bridge to improve travel conditions.
Warnings have also been issued to residents of Nong Khai and neighbouring provinces, as water from Chiang Rai is expected to flow into the Mekong River, potentially making it overflow in these areas. The public has been urged to follow official safety warnings.
Separately, the PM noted that an official damage assessment for Chiang Rai is still pending and she is coordinating with officials and expects to address issues in the upcoming Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (September 17).