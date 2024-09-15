DDPM reports ongoing flooding in 12 provinces

Efforts are being made to mobilise resources to the affected areas in collaboration with local agencies to assist those in need and resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

Chaiwat Chuntirapong, director general of the DDPM, said the influence of a moderate monsoon trough extending over the upper Northern and Northeastern regions, combined with a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin, along with the continued influence of the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, and the convergence of southeasterly and southwesterly winds over the upper Northeastern region, caused flash floods and runoff in 28 provinces between August 16 and September 15.

A total of 129 districts, 600 sub-districts, and 3,185 villages have been affected, impacting 133,040 households.

The floods and landslides have resulted in 43 fatalities and 24 injuries.

As of Sunday, flooding persisted in 12 provinces, affecting 39 districts, 182 sub-districts, 797 villages, and 30,073 households.