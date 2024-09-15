DDPM reports ongoing flooding in 12 provinces

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Sunday reported continuing flooding in 12 provinces: Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Nong Khai, Loei, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, and Prachinburi.
A total of 39 districts, 182 sub-districts, and 797 villages were affected, impacting 30,073 households.
Efforts are being made to mobilise resources to the affected areas in collaboration with local agencies to assist those in need and resolve the situation as quickly as possible.
Chaiwat Chuntirapong, director general of the DDPM, said the influence of a moderate monsoon trough extending over the upper Northern and Northeastern regions, combined with a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin, along with the continued influence of the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, and the convergence of southeasterly and southwesterly winds over the upper Northeastern region, caused flash floods and runoff in 28 provinces between August 16 and September 15.
A total of 129 districts, 600 sub-districts, and 3,185 villages have been affected, impacting 133,040 households.
The floods and landslides have resulted in 43 fatalities and 24 injuries.
As of Sunday, flooding persisted in 12 provinces, affecting 39 districts, 182 sub-districts, 797 villages, and 30,073 households.
To address the situation and assist those affected by the floods, the DDPM has coordinated with provincial governments, local administrative organisations, and relevant agencies to deploy relief efforts.
Teams equipped with disaster-response machinery, including long-range water pumps, water trucks, and mobile water-production units, are working to drain floodwaters and provide clean drinking water to affected communities.
If necessary, water will be diverted to other areas. The DDPM has instructed its provincial offices to coordinate with response teams to minimise the impact on residents and ensure that the methods used have the least possible effect on the population.