Thai minister urges positive trade links with China

In a government policy statement on Friday, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan noted that the new administration should make the best interests of the trade with the major markets — China and the United States in particular.

He reaffirmed Thailand's neutral attitude and expectation of drawing more investment and opportunities. "Thailand should take advantage of the changing world and seek its development," he said.

In response to an increasing concern among Thai industry groups over the Chinese goods influx, Pichai expressed his confidence in the revival of the country's economy and called for a rational and positive view on imports from China.

Last year, trade volume between China and Thailand reached $126.3 billion, according to the statistics from the Chinese embassy in Thailand. At least 40 per cent of agricultural products in Thailand were exported to China annually.

For the tourism sector, Thailand welcomed more than 22 million foreign tourists by Aug 18 this year, bringing an income of nearly 1.06 trillion bahts ($31.8 billion).