Nation Group extends flood relief campaign to Nong Khai province

The “Nation Pun Namjai” (Kindness from Nation Group) campaign has set off once again to help flood victims.
On Thursday, Nation TV in collaboration with the Royal Thai Armed Forces is assisting flood victims in Nong Khai province, where homes in over six districts have been impacted.
Apirawi Phitchayadecha, managing director of Nation TV Co Ltd, along with Maj-General Amarin Thetsantham, director of civil affairs operations at the Department of Civil Affairs, dispatched a caravan of three trucks carrying 1,500 relief bags and 900 packs of drinking water to Nong Khai. The mission aims to help residents affected by floods after the Mekong River overflowed, flooding homes.
Apirawi said that Nation TV has been closely monitoring and reporting on the flood situation. Seeing the struggles of the people, the “Nation Pun Namjai” flood relief campaign is committed to helping and easing the suffering of the affected communities. This marks the fourth year that relief bags have been distributed to those impacted by floods.
Nation TV has partnered with various organisations to gather essential items, including rice, dried food and drinking water, to create relief bags for distribution.
She also expressed gratitude to the Royal Thai Armed Forces for their support in facilitating the transportation of these relief bags to the victims.
In addition to Nong Khai, Nation TV will also distribute relief bags to nearby provinces. Nation TV also extends heartfelt support to all those affected by this severe flooding and pledges to stand by the people throughout this difficult time, Apirawi said.
Amarin provided an update on the situation, noting that military personnel had reported water levels receding in most areas of Nong Khai, leaving only two districts still flooded. The Royal Thai Armed Forces, in collaboration with Nation TV, deployed three six-wheel trucks and personnel to transport and deliver relief bags to the flood victims.
Upon reaching Nong Khai, additional personnel will assist in distributing the bags to alleviate the hardships faced by the residents.
The Army is continuously monitoring the situation, with plans to assist the public before, during, and after the floods, Amarin said. The next phase will focus on post-flood recovery efforts.