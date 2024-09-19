Nation Group extends flood relief campaign to Nong Khai province

The “Nation Pun Namjai” (Kindness from Nation Group) campaign has set off once again to help flood victims.

On Thursday, Nation TV in collaboration with the Royal Thai Armed Forces is assisting flood victims in Nong Khai province, where homes in over six districts have been impacted.

Apirawi Phitchayadecha, managing director of Nation TV Co Ltd, along with Maj-General Amarin Thetsantham, director of civil affairs operations at the Department of Civil Affairs, dispatched a caravan of three trucks carrying 1,500 relief bags and 900 packs of drinking water to Nong Khai. The mission aims to help residents affected by floods after the Mekong River overflowed, flooding homes.