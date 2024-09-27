NARIT unveils images of comet visible in Thai sky

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has released images of the comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, also known as Comet C/2023 A3.

The images were captured at the Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark in Songkhla during the early morning of Wednesday (September 25 ), hours before sunrise. The clear skies provided an opportunity to capture the images.

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) was discovered by the ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) telescope network in South Africa on February 22, 2023. However, it was later found that astronomers at the Tsuchinshan Observatory in China had actually discovered the comet earlier, on January 9. Thus, the names of both observatories were combined to form the name of this comet.