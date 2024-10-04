Did an ailing woman die because her electricity was cut off over pending dues?

The granddaughter of a bedridden patient who had her electricity cut off on Tuesday (October 1) and later passed away, said she had forgiven the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), hoping that this incident would serve as a lesson.

Police have said they were willing to look into the case.

The incident involved an employee of a private electricity company, contracted by the PEA in Wang Yang district of Nakhon Phanom province. The employee cut off the electricity supply to 68-year-old Mrs. Kian, a bedridden patient who required an oxygen machine and an air mattress 24/7, due to unpaid electricity bills.