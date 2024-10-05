Update released on flooding situation across 20 provinces

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Saturday on the flooding situation across 20 provinces.
From August 16 to October 5, flooding occurred in 38 provinces, affecting 240 districts. A total of 200,062 households were impacted, with 49 fatalities and 28 injuries reported.
Currently, flooding remains a concern in 20 provinces, namely Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phayao, Mae Hong Son, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Sukhothai, Loei, Udon Thani, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Ubon Ratchathani, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
A total of 66 districts and 1,486 villages are affected, with 33,475 households impacted.
In the Northern region, 10 provinces are affected, comprising 38 districts, 131 sub-districts, and 575 villages, with 10,405 households impacted.
In the Northeastern region, there are seven provinces impacted, with 17 districts, 69 sub-districts, and 357 villages, affecting 1,595 households.
In the Central region, two provinces and 10 districts, affecting 21,459 households, have been reported.
In the Southern region, one province, one district, one sub-district, and one village are affected, impacting 16 households.
The department has mobilised personnel and disaster response machinery to assist and alleviate the suffering of affected residents in disaster-hit areas.
Efforts include excavating and removing mud, debris and wreckage, as well as repairing and levelling roads to restore transportation routes and rehabilitating damaged roads and buildings in areas where the situation has stabilised, enabling residents to return to normal life as quickly as possible.