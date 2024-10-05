Update released on flooding situation across 20 provinces

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Saturday on the flooding situation across 20 provinces.

From August 16 to October 5, flooding occurred in 38 provinces, affecting 240 districts. A total of 200,062 households were impacted, with 49 fatalities and 28 injuries reported.

Currently, flooding remains a concern in 20 provinces, namely Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phayao, Mae Hong Son, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Sukhothai, Loei, Udon Thani, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Ubon Ratchathani, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.