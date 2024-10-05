Five escape taxi in Bangkok after it overturns, catches fire

On Saturday in Rama 9 Alley, Suan Luang district, Bangkok, a taxi full of passengers overturned and caught fire. Fortunately, no one was killed, as one passenger managed to help everyone out of the vehicle before the fire engulfed the taxi.
When police, along with firefighters and rescue teams, arrived at the scene, they found the taxi ablaze and overturned in the middle of the road. The driver and four passengers had managed to escape, but the driver was seriously injured. Emergency personnel provided first aid before transporting the driver to Samitivej Hospital.
As for the cause of the fire, police suspect it was unlikely an exploding gas tank, as that would likely have resulted in fatalities. An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause, including examining the vehicle and interviewing those involved.
Reports indicate that after the taxi overturned, one female passenger, who remained conscious, kicked open the door to help herself and the others escape, including one child. All passengers sustained only minor injuries but were shaken and frightened, while the driver suffered serious injuries and was placed in the intensive care unit for treatment.