Five escape taxi in Bangkok after it overturns, catches fire

On Saturday in Rama 9 Alley, Suan Luang district, Bangkok, a taxi full of passengers overturned and caught fire. Fortunately, no one was killed, as one passenger managed to help everyone out of the vehicle before the fire engulfed the taxi.

When police, along with firefighters and rescue teams, arrived at the scene, they found the taxi ablaze and overturned in the middle of the road. The driver and four passengers had managed to escape, but the driver was seriously injured. Emergency personnel provided first aid before transporting the driver to Samitivej Hospital.