Preparations under way at school’s football field for mass funeral of bus fire victims

The bus fire tragedy occurred on Tuesday (October 1) in Pathum Thani province while the students were on a field trip. A fire broke out on their bus, leading to the deaths of 20 students and three teachers. Three other students were injured.

Currently, efforts are underway to lay crushed stone and pallets over the field, which had become muddy due to heavy rain. A dome tent will also be set up to protect against rain during the ceremony.

Chada noted that the daily heavy rains were a challenge, as they have severely affected the football field. Urgent efforts are underway to prepare the area, which spans approximately 7 rai (about 11,200 square metres). The site where the crematorium will be set up is also being prepared, located on the western side of the field in front of the school.

The cremation furnaces have already arrived at the site and are expected to be installed by Sunday. The total cremation process is expected to take 3-4 hours.