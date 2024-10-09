Unicef and UNHCR urge urgent action to end childhood statelessness

This registration is the first legal recognition of a child and the foundation for securing every person's lifelong right to a legal identity.

Thailand has one of the world’s largest stateless populations. As of June 2024, data from the Ministry of Interior confirms there are over 592,340 people registered as stateless in the country, with approximately 169,241 being children. Birth registration is the first step towards a legal identity and the surest pathway towards nationality and citizenship. Without registration a child may become stateless, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation.

In Thailand, birth registration alone does not guarantee a child Thai nationality unless they meet the eligibility criteria under Thai law. However, birth registration is crucial as it records essential information, such as the parents’ nationality, which is necessary for obtaining nationality.

"Birth registration isn't just a formality, it's the key which unlocks a child's right to a legal identity and other rights such as education, healthcare and protection. Said Kyungsun Kim, Unicef Representative for Thailand. "Without a birth certificate, children are invisible to the authorities, can become stateless, and may be deprived of further fundamental rights. Their physical and mental health will be at risk, and they will be unable to fully contribute to their families, communities and the country as a whole. Ending statelessness will enormously benefit children and Thailand, which is why Unicef will continue to work with the Government and partners such as the UNHCR towards this crucial goal."