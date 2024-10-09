Unicef and UNHCR urge urgent action to end childhood statelessness

This registration is the first legal recognition of a child and the foundation for securing every person's lifelong right to a legal identity.
Thailand has one of the world’s largest stateless populations. As of June 2024, data from the Ministry of Interior confirms there are over 592,340 people registered as stateless in the country, with approximately 169,241 being children. Birth registration is the first step towards a legal identity and the surest pathway towards nationality and citizenship. Without registration a child may become stateless, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation.
In Thailand, birth registration alone does not guarantee a child Thai nationality unless they meet the eligibility criteria under Thai law. However, birth registration is crucial as it records essential information, such as the parents’ nationality, which is necessary for obtaining nationality.
"Birth registration isn't just a formality, it's the key which unlocks a child's right to a legal identity and other rights such as education, healthcare and protection. Said Kyungsun Kim, Unicef Representative for Thailand. "Without a birth certificate, children are invisible to the authorities, can become stateless, and may be deprived of further fundamental rights. Their physical and mental health will be at risk, and they will be unable to fully contribute to their families, communities and the country as a whole. Ending statelessness will enormously benefit children and Thailand, which is why Unicef will continue to work with the Government and partners such as the UNHCR towards this crucial goal."
Under Thai law, every child born in Thailand is entitled to be registered at birth and receive a birth certificate, regardless of their parents' status. However, many children, particularly those from ethnic groups in remote areas, remain unregistered due to a lack of awareness or resources. In April, the Royal Thai Government reaffirmed its commitment to addressing these challenges by formally joining the Global Alliance to End Statelessness, a coalition that will be launched on 14 October in Geneva.
In recent years, Thailand has made considerable reforms to its nationality and civil registration laws, creating a legislative framework that offers pathways for stateless individuals to acquire nationality. However, progress in translating policy into practice, especially at the local level, remains limited and slow with only a small number of stateless people successfully obtaining a nationality or permanent residency.
“Governments hold the power to enact legal and policy reforms that can help stateless people on their territory acquire citizenships,” said Tammi Sharpe, UNHCR Representative in Thailand “UNHCR applauds the steps taken by the Royal Thai Government to address statelessness and encourages the Government to remain focused on the issues to eradicate statelessness in Thailand through robust civil registration.”
A UNHCR study conducted in 2021 highlighted key challenges in ending childhood statelessness around the world. The study, Revision of Nationality Procedures in Thailand: Bottlenecks Analysis and Recommendations, found that complex procedures, lack of awareness among parents and officials, limited resources at the local level, geographical barriers and negative attitudes among officials towards stateless people are obstacles in addressing statelessness.
Unicef and UNHCR are working closely with the Royal Thai Government to raise awareness and facilitate birth registration, all to accelerate progress towards ending childhood statelessness.
As part of these efforts Unicef and UNHCR are launching a video series featuring children who were born stateless in Thailand, some of whom have since gained a legal identity and some of whom are still struggling to obtain this right Their stories will be featured on our social media platforms throughout October and November.