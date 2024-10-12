LIV Golf heavyweights gear up for back-to-back International Series showdown in Thailand \

First up, the RangeGoats GC star will compete at the Black Mountain Championship from 17-20 October alongside Kieran Vincent of Legion XIII plus Jinichiro Kozuma and Scott Vincent from Iron Heads GC.
The LIV Golf stars then head to Thai Country Club in Bangkok for International Series Thailand, from 24-27 October, where they will be joined by Fireballs GC youngster Eugenio Chacarra, the 2022 LIV Golf Bangkok champion and a winner of The International Series last year at the St Andrews Bay Championship.
South African Branden Grace of Stinger GC, Danny Lee of Iron Heads GC and Sam Horsfield of Majesticks GC are the other LIV Golf stars joining the field for the second date in Thailand.
Rankings leader John Catlin, the International Series Macau presented by Wynn champion, is also in the field for both events alongside nearest challenger Ben Campbell, who beat the American in a play-off at International Series Morocco, as well as Wade Ormsby, last year’s International Series Thailand champion at Black Mountain Golf Club.
All three travelled with the LIV Golf League this season as alternates to cover for injury to the roster, and Catlin in particular caught the eye with a T7 at LIV Golf Nashville in June while representing Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC.
Uihlein is heading to Thailand in red-hot form, having claimed his maiden victory on both the Asian Tour and The International Series at Foxhills Club & Resort in Surrey, England. The American is eager to maintain that winning streak as he returns to Thailand for the first time since 2022, where he secured a top-20 finish at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok.
The former world amateur No.1 warned that the competition will be fierce as he said: “There's plenty of talent, really good players, and I think they just haven't had as big a platform to showcase their skills.
“The International Series helps, knowing these guys and seeing the quality of their game go to a different level. The International Series is just going to continue to keep growing and getting better, and I think you'll start seeing more talent be recognised.”
Aside from the race for the LIV Golf League spot, Uihlein believes The International Series plays an important role in player development as he added: “Playing a global schedule is beneficial long term. Being able to play different types of courses, different types of grass, and different cultures, really enhances your ability to play quality golf around the world.
\
“The international scope that they have allows guys to do that and getting outside of Asia and going into Africa and Europe has been great for the Asian Tour and The International Series, and it's only continued to keep getting better and better.”
The two events kick off a six-tournament stretch over eight weeks, with the overall rankings champion ultimately claiming a spot on the LIV Golf League for the 2025 season, while a number of high-ranking players will also earn places on the season-ending LIV Golf Promotions event which last year yielded three additional spots on the roster.
Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series said: “With six events left on the calendar, we have two-thirds of the season’s rankings points and $US 15.5 million in prize purses still available. There is an opportunity for anyone to make a move, and we are delighted that this thrilling conclusion gets started with two tournaments in the heartlands of Asian golf.”
For more information on The International Series please visit www.internationalseries.com.
For International Series Thailand tickets please visit: https://www.tixr.com/groups/int-series-thailand/events/international-series-thailand-116961.