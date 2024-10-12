LIV Golf heavyweights gear up for back-to-back International Series showdown in Thailand \

First up, the RangeGoats GC star will compete at the Black Mountain Championship from 17-20 October alongside Kieran Vincent of Legion XIII plus Jinichiro Kozuma and Scott Vincent from Iron Heads GC.

The LIV Golf stars then head to Thai Country Club in Bangkok for International Series Thailand, from 24-27 October, where they will be joined by Fireballs GC youngster Eugenio Chacarra, the 2022 LIV Golf Bangkok champion and a winner of The International Series last year at the St Andrews Bay Championship.

South African Branden Grace of Stinger GC, Danny Lee of Iron Heads GC and Sam Horsfield of Majesticks GC are the other LIV Golf stars joining the field for the second date in Thailand.

Rankings leader John Catlin, the International Series Macau presented by Wynn champion, is also in the field for both events alongside nearest challenger Ben Campbell, who beat the American in a play-off at International Series Morocco, as well as Wade Ormsby, last year’s International Series Thailand champion at Black Mountain Golf Club.

All three travelled with the LIV Golf League this season as alternates to cover for injury to the roster, and Catlin in particular caught the eye with a T7 at LIV Golf Nashville in June while representing Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC.