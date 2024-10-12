iCON Group CEO ‘Boss Paul’ pleads innocence

He stated that he came to show his sincerity and willingness to go through the judicial process. He acknowledged that his explanation was delayed but emphasised his intent to support and compensate those affected.

In case of financial losses and deaths, he said he would seek an impartial mediator trusted by society to help resolve the issues and provide justice for the victims.

When asked about the involvement of celebrities as part of the company's management, he declined to comment publicly and said he would provide those details to police.

A reporter asked if the financial losses were due to the company's mistakes. Warathaphon responded that both sides, the company and the victims, must present their evidence. He believes that with information from both parties, society can reach a fair judgement, but the matter must go through the judicial process first.

"I confirm my innocence. Over the past six years, I never imagined that online sales of this nature would be illegal, and there are many other companies doing the same. I am not the first to think of or run such a business, as I’ve seen senior entrepreneurs succeed in this field with many online brands," Warathaphon said.