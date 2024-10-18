Police chief oversees opening of centres to deal with The iCon Group cases

The complaint centres have been assigned to concerned investigative officers and staff, with adequate personnel assigned to ensure efficient operations without affecting local duties. Each unit is required to report daily operations to the Royal Thai Police. In case any reports of refusal to accept complaints arise, supervisors are to investigate and immediately report the incident to the police chief.

Additionally, the public is being informed about the services provided via various communication channels.

Kitrat noted that due to the large number of victims — around 300 to 500 complaints are received daily at the CPPD – even with assigned officers the current staffing levels were insufficient to handle the volume. Therefore, nationwide complaint centres have been opened, following the same operational model as the CPPD to manage the influx of complaints effectively.