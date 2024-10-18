Police chief oversees opening of centres to deal with The iCon Group cases

The National Police chief on Friday oversaw the opening of centres nationwide to receive complaints related to The ICon Group.
Pol General Kitrat Phanphet had previously directed the Metropolitan Police Bureau and Provincial Police to set up these centres to address the widespread grievances stemming from the alleged scamming by The iCon Group. The setting up of the centres aims to make it easier for victims in different provinces to file complaints, without needing to travel to the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) in Bangkok.
The complaint centres have been assigned to concerned investigative officers and staff, with adequate personnel assigned to ensure efficient operations without affecting local duties. Each unit is required to report daily operations to the Royal Thai Police. In case any reports of refusal to accept complaints arise, supervisors are to investigate and immediately report the incident to the police chief.
Additionally, the public is being informed about the services provided via various communication channels.
Kitrat noted that due to the large number of victims — around 300 to 500 complaints are received daily at the CPPD – even with assigned officers the current staffing levels were insufficient to handle the volume. Therefore, nationwide complaint centres have been opened, following the same operational model as the CPPD to manage the influx of complaints effectively.
This new model will serve as a template for managing similar cases in the future, improving case management and communication. By opening these centres, police will have a clearer overview of complaint handling, allowing for better case analysis and faster processing, Kitrat said.