People in poverty face 3x more discrimination than other groups

On this year’s International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, also known as #EndPoverty Day, Unicef is highlighting the stigma and discrimination that people living in poverty face daily.

In Thailand, data from the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey conducted by the National Statistical Office with support from Unicef shows that individuals are three times likelier to be discriminated against because of poverty rather than factors such as age, gender, religion, or disability.

"Poverty is not simply about lacking money or resources, it is also interlinked with stigmatization and exclusion," said Kyungsun Kim, Unicef Representative for Thailand.

"For children born into poor families, it’s especially devastating. They often lack access to education, healthcare, and protection, their development is stunted, and they become trapped in conditions that perpetuate poverty across generations. Yet, children living in poverty are often blamed and treated unfairly. To build a just and prosperous society we must end this stigma and ensure all children have access to their rights and a supportive, caring environment, no matter what economic background they come from."