People in poverty face 3x more discrimination than other groups

On this year’s International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, also known as #EndPoverty Day, Unicef is highlighting the stigma and discrimination that people living in poverty face daily.
In Thailand, data from the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey conducted by the National Statistical Office with support from Unicef shows that individuals are three times likelier to be discriminated against because of poverty rather than factors such as age, gender, religion, or disability.
"Poverty is not simply about lacking money or resources, it is also interlinked with stigmatization and exclusion," said Kyungsun Kim, Unicef Representative for Thailand.
"For children born into poor families, it’s especially devastating. They often lack access to education, healthcare, and protection, their development is stunted, and they become trapped in conditions that perpetuate poverty across generations. Yet, children living in poverty are often blamed and treated unfairly. To build a just and prosperous society we must end this stigma and ensure all children have access to their rights and a supportive, caring environment, no matter what economic background they come from."
In developed and developing countries alike studies have found that people in poverty face unfair treatment because of their appearance, where they live, or other personal characteristics, leaving them feeling judged, disrespected, and powerless. The situation is worse for those who also face discrimination due to their gender, sexual orientation, race, or ethnicity.
“Anyone can fall into poverty,” Kim added. “Families with children, single-income households, people in debt or without savings, and families caring for children with disabilities are especially vulnerable. Life events such as illness, job loss, or natural disasters such as floods can push people into poverty at any moment."
Globally, there is evidence that people in poverty often struggle to benefit from institutions that are supposed to help them. Some services do not meet their needs, leaving them feeling powerless and ignored. Instead of offering support, these institutions often deny them basic rights and essential services such as education, healthcare and social protection.
Unicef's experience across the world confirms that inclusive social protection programmes, combined with quality health and education services, are key to breaking cycles of poverty. Social protection programmes and cash transfer schemes are proven to mitigate the impact of poverty on families, thus allowing them to invest in the health and education of their children. Inclusive social protection systems build the resilience of families in the face of economic shocks and promote self-reliance in the long term.
In Thailand, Unicef is advocating for every child under six to receive the monthly Child Support Grant as a way to reduce poverty and give children the best start in life. While the grant currently focuses on children under six living in poverty, recent data shows that about 34 per cent of eligible children across Thailand are missing out due to issues with screening and registration.
Unicef is calling for collective action to end the stigma and discrimination against people living in poverty and ensure that systems and policies are designed to meet their needs and uphold their dignity.