Viral FB image of man in prison uniform having breakfast is not of Boss Kan

The Department of Corrections on Sunday denied that a viral image circulating on social media was of The iCon Group executive Kan Kantathavorn in prison uniform, having breakfast.
Kan is one of 18 executives arrested, and currently under the care of the department.
The department issued the denial following the publication of an image by the Facebook page "Top stories, popular news". The caption claimed it was of "Boss Kan" dressed in a prison uniform with the caption, "This morning's menu for the 'bosses’." The post also included a note stating that it was a re-enactment of real events.
The department said that the image of Kan Kantathavorn was from the drama series "Five Precept: The Brave Defy Evil", whose final episode was aired on October 3, 2015. The drama was later broadcast again in 2016 on Thairath TV.
The department emphasised that the image had no connection to reality, was not a re-enactment of real events, and was not taken inside any correctional facility as wrongly stated in the caption.