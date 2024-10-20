Viral FB image of man in prison uniform having breakfast is not of Boss Kan

The Department of Corrections on Sunday denied that a viral image circulating on social media was of The iCon Group executive Kan Kantathavorn in prison uniform, having breakfast.

Kan is one of 18 executives arrested, and currently under the care of the department.

The department issued the denial following the publication of an image by the Facebook page "Top stories, popular news". The caption claimed it was of "Boss Kan" dressed in a prison uniform with the caption, "This morning's menu for the 'bosses’." The post also included a note stating that it was a re-enactment of real events.