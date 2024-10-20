More charges, including money-laundering, expected in iCon Group case

Police are preparing to press additional serious charges, including "money-laundering, illegal lending, and involvement in a criminal organisation" against executives of The iCon Group.
According to reports, following the directive of Pol Lt Gen Jiraphop Phuridech, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, for the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) to join the investigation, discussions have been held regarding filing charges against the 18 key figures of The iCon Group.
The primary charge to be added is related to money-laundering. In addition, other charges may be included, such as offences under the Emergency Decree on Loans and minor charges like involvement in a criminal organisation, as the accused were allegedly operating in a manner similar to organised crime.
The additional charges will be filed by investigators of the Central Investigation Bureau, which will proceed to charge all suspects currently in custody. The charges are expected to be finalised by the end of this week.
The investigative team will work closely with the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) to trace the financial activities and asset status of each suspect to gather evidence supporting the money-laundering charges.
After the filing of money-laundering charges, the investigation team will closely coordinate with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to determine whether this qualifies as a special investigation case, in which the DSI may take over according to legal procedures. It is believed that the DSI is currently reviewing the matter.
As for extending the investigation to apprehend a second group of suspects, the investigative team is currently gathering evidence.
The team will likely issue summonses or arrest warrants for the next group of suspects, which may include network leaders and some employees involved in signing legal documents. However, further investigation will take some time.