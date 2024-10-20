More charges, including money-laundering, expected in iCon Group case

The primary charge to be added is related to money-laundering. In addition, other charges may be included, such as offences under the Emergency Decree on Loans and minor charges like involvement in a criminal organisation, as the accused were allegedly operating in a manner similar to organised crime.

The additional charges will be filed by investigators of the Central Investigation Bureau, which will proceed to charge all suspects currently in custody. The charges are expected to be finalised by the end of this week.

The investigative team will work closely with the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) to trace the financial activities and asset status of each suspect to gather evidence supporting the money-laundering charges.