DEP and partners announce results of disability rights convention monitoring

The event emphasized promoting the protection and rights of persons with disabilities, ensuring they have equal opportunities and freedom to access their rights.
The event provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss ways to enhance inclusive development for persons with disabilities in Thailand, by the CRPD.
It summarized the progress of inclusive development for persons with disabilities under the project “Development of a System for Collecting, Analyzing, and Monitoring the Implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities,” which has been ongoing from March to November this year.
The conference also aimed to present recommendations for the development and advocacy of CRPD implementation at both national and international levels.
The event was honoured by the presence of Warawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, who delivered a keynote address on “CRPD: Enhancing Opportunities and Creating Value for Persons with Disabilities in Thailand.” This emphasized the need for inclusive development and adherence to the CRPD.
A panel discussion featured representatives from government agencies, civil society organizations, organizations of persons with disabilities, and international organizations, exchanging views on driving forward disability work in Thailand within the framework of the CRPD.
An exhibition booth showcased innovations promoting the quality of life for persons with disabilities, underscoring Thailand's readiness to engage in international disability initiatives.
Additionally, a discussion focused on “Progress in Disability Work in Thailand and How to Achieve International Goals” included distinguished speakers such as Wannapa Sukkhong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities; Ekkamal Patthayanun, First Vice President and President of the International Affairs and Public Policy Committee of the Federation of Persons with Disabilities International; Pirun Laisamit, Executive Director of the Asia-Pacific Development Center on Disability; and Min Kyong Kim, Social Affairs Officer, Social Development Division, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).
The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has implemented the project "Development of a System for Collecting, Analyzing, and Monitoring the Implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities" under the initiative "Incheon Strategy to ‘Make the Rights Real’ for Persons with Disabilities in Asia and the Pacific (Phase II)." This project is carried out in collaboration with the Asia-Pacific Development Center on Disability (APCD) and is supported by funding from the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). The objective is to enhance data collection on disability for monitoring the implementation of the CRPD by creating tools to gather and compile information from various agencies.
The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEP), as the government agency responsible for overseeing and monitoring the implementation of the CRPD in Thailand, is continuously and concretely advancing disability issues. This includes promoting, protecting, and ensuring that all persons with disabilities can fully and equally access human rights and fundamental freedoms.
It also aims to uphold the dignity inherent to all individuals, eliminate discrimination against persons with disabilities in all forms, and ensure equal access to employment, healthcare, and political participation.
The APCD plays a significant role in disability initiatives across the Asia-Pacific region and provides recommendations for improving data collection related to the implementation of the CRPD.
This data is crucial for monitoring actions aligned with international policy frameworks, such as the CRPD, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the Incheon Strategy. These frameworks emphasize the need for accurate, disaggregated data to inform policy decisions, track progress, and identify existing gaps.
However, current data collection practices often fall short and do not meet academic standards, leading to a lack of clarity in amending laws and establishing public policies that promote and enhance the quality of life for persons with disabilities.
Consequently, this study aims to develop data collection tools for analysis and to ensure comprehensive monitoring of international commitments related to disabilities. This initiative will support the sustainable development of inclusive policies that address all aspects of disability.
The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), as an international organization closely working with partners across Asia and the Pacific, promotes inclusive development for persons with disabilities in line with the goals and spirit of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Incheon Strategy, and the Jakarta Declaration on the Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities.
ESCAP supports this study project to enhance the capacity of stakeholders in all sectors related to disabilities, enabling them to collect and utilize data effectively, ultimately ensuring that the rights and freedoms of persons with disabilities become a reality.
Lastly, Ekkamal emphasized that the key to driving the implementation of the CRPD lies in empowering and strengthening persons with disabilities and their organizations. As rights holders, they are essential partners in policy formulation and in translating laws and policies into practice. The realization of the rights of persons with disabilities depends on collaboration among all sectors, including government, private sector, and civil society, based on the principles of Disability Inclusive Development (DID).
He urged all sectors to continue advancing the principles of DID as articulated by Professor Montien.