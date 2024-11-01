DEP and partners announce results of disability rights convention monitoring

The event emphasized promoting the protection and rights of persons with disabilities, ensuring they have equal opportunities and freedom to access their rights.

The event provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss ways to enhance inclusive development for persons with disabilities in Thailand, by the CRPD.

It summarized the progress of inclusive development for persons with disabilities under the project “Development of a System for Collecting, Analyzing, and Monitoring the Implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities,” which has been ongoing from March to November this year.

The conference also aimed to present recommendations for the development and advocacy of CRPD implementation at both national and international levels.

The event was honoured by the presence of Warawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, who delivered a keynote address on “CRPD: Enhancing Opportunities and Creating Value for Persons with Disabilities in Thailand.” This emphasized the need for inclusive development and adherence to the CRPD.

A panel discussion featured representatives from government agencies, civil society organizations, organizations of persons with disabilities, and international organizations, exchanging views on driving forward disability work in Thailand within the framework of the CRPD.

An exhibition booth showcased innovations promoting the quality of life for persons with disabilities, underscoring Thailand's readiness to engage in international disability initiatives.