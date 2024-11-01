Four Thai workers in northern Israel killed in Hezbollah rocket attack

Four Thai citizens were killed and one injured on the Israel-Lebanon border near Metula in northern Israel, Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa posted in a message on platform X.
"I am deeply saddened to learn that four Thai citizens have lost their lives and one more has been injured from rocket fire near Metula, close to the Israel-Lebanon border. I instructed the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv last night to provide full assistance to the injured and the families of the deceased. I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims for this loss. Thailand calls for all parties to return to the path of peace to protect innocent civilians severely affected by the escalating and protracted conflict."
Minister of Labour Phiphat Ratchakitprakan expressed his condolences over the casualties suffered byThai workers in Israel. He and ministry executives have conveyed their sympathies to the families of the deceased workers.
The ministry permanent secretary, Boonsong Thapchaiyuth, will coordinate with the labour attaché in Tel Aviv to ensure the evacuation of all workers from the northern region to safer jobs in the south.
In light of this incident, the minister has directed the permanent secretary and other officials to visit and provide support to the families of the deceased and to explore how assistance can be provided.
"I, along with all officials in the Ministry of Labour, share in the sorrow of those who have lost their loved ones," said Phiphat.
Late on Thursday (October 31), Hezbollah launched rockets into northern Israel, resulting in seven deaths in agricultural settlements near Metula and Haifa, marking the highest number of civilian casualties in Israel in several months.
This incident raises the total number of Thai civilian deaths from cross-border attacks in northern Israel to 39 this year.
Israeli officials are meeting with US mediators hoping to end the month-long conflict, while the military continues to expand attacks on Hezbollah's positions in Lebanon.