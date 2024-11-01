Four Thai workers in northern Israel killed in Hezbollah rocket attack

Four Thai citizens were killed and one injured on the Israel-Lebanon border near Metula in northern Israel, Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa posted in a message on platform X.

"I am deeply saddened to learn that four Thai citizens have lost their lives and one more has been injured from rocket fire near Metula, close to the Israel-Lebanon border. I instructed the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv last night to provide full assistance to the injured and the families of the deceased. I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims for this loss. Thailand calls for all parties to return to the path of peace to protect innocent civilians severely affected by the escalating and protracted conflict."