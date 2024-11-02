Biker hits police at Pattaya checkpoint, tries to escape into brush

The motorcyclist fled into nearby roadside brush. More than 50 officers surrounded the area, stationing plainclothes police at possible escape points.

The suspect was later seen leaving the brush and wading into the sea at Jomtien Beach, appearing to wash himself to evade detection. However, officers recognised him and waited for him to come ashore before apprehending him. The suspect denied the charges and refused to take a breathalyser test.

Meanwhile, investigators began checking the motorcycle's registration to identify its rightful owner and requested the rental agreement for verification. Surveillance camera footage from the checkpoint captured the incident clearly and will be submitted as evidence.