Biker hits police at Pattaya checkpoint, tries to escape into brush

In the early hours of Saturday, Pattaya Police in Chonburi province received a report from a traffic checkpoint that a foreign motorcyclist had evaded a drink-driving checkpoint, hitting an officer and causing severe injury.
Upon arriving at the scene, police found Police Sub-Lieutenant Rapeepat Prommin injured after being struck by a foreigner’s Honda CB650 motorcycle. The impact threw the officer to the ground, hitting his head and leaving him in a pool of blood. Rescue workers quickly administered first aid before transporting him to hospital.
The motorcyclist fled into nearby roadside brush. More than 50 officers surrounded the area, stationing plainclothes police at possible escape points.
The suspect was later seen leaving the brush and wading into the sea at Jomtien Beach, appearing to wash himself to evade detection. However, officers recognised him and waited for him to come ashore before apprehending him. The suspect denied the charges and refused to take a breathalyser test.
Meanwhile, investigators began checking the motorcycle's registration to identify its rightful owner and requested the rental agreement for verification. Surveillance camera footage from the checkpoint captured the incident clearly and will be submitted as evidence.
A rescue volunteer who witnessed the event reported that as officers were conducting drink-driving checks on vehicles, the foreigner approached at high speed, attempting to dodge the barriers before colliding directly with the officer. After crashing, the suspect regained his footing, abandoned the motorcycle, and ran into the forested area.
It was later revealed that the suspect holds German nationality.