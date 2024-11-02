Police strive to solve traffic woes in Ratchaprasong area

The Facebook page “Thai-Style Footpath” posted images of traffic on Ratchadamri Road in front of Big C Ratchadamri Supercenter, showing taxis and tuk-tuks parked in the bus lane. This forced buses to stop in the adjacent lane to pick up and drop off passengers. The post said, “Let's change the name to Taxi Lane & Tuk Tuk Lane, so buses can park outside, and people can board in lanes 2-3-4!”
The Lumpini Police Station has invited relevant parties to a meeting to discuss the progress of the Ratchaprasong Model project, as well as traffic problems and obstacles in its implementation.
The Ratchaprasong Model project began in May and has continued to the present. An evaluation found that traffic issues on Ratchadamri Road have improved, but complaints from the public still arise at certain times.
Police continue to take action against offenders when reported, and there are orders to delineate responsible areas and integrate resources and operations to be more tangible and efficient.
Police have proposed establishing designated pick-up areas within shopping centres, using MBK Center as a model. These areas would include waiting zones for drivers, clearly marked pricing signs, and a queue system to improve order.
Additionally, Bangkok’s crosswalk monitoring system, which is already implemented at various intersections across the city, could be adapted for use on Ratchadamri Road, especially in front of Big C, to help address issues with taxis and tuk-tuks parking for extended periods.
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is also accelerating efforts to develop electronic media and AI (artificial intelligence) systems to broaden public communication and ensure quick access for the public.
Shopping malls in the Ratchaprasong area are encouraged to install signage indicating designated pick-up and drop-off points within their premises.
These locations would include clear information, statistical tracking of registered vehicles, and should be strategically placed to avoid causing traffic issues within the malls or on the roads outside.
Additionally, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will remind bus drivers and staff to use the designated bus lanes, helping prevent taxis and tuk-tuks from occupying those lanes under the "large vehicles push small vehicles" strategy.
After the sidewalk improvements along Ratchadamri Road near CentralWorld, fencing was removed. Authorities are urged either to reinstall fencing or set up temporary barriers to prevent pedestrians or tourists from stopping taxis along the entire stretch, maintaining designated bus-stop areas only.
Police are conducting training sessions for public transport drivers to ensure strict adherence to traffic laws, promote good service attitudes, and prevent the exploitation of tourists.
Coordination among all units is also underway to address traffic issues and prepare for the influx of tourists during the year-end and New Year 2025 period.
Furthermore, a “Ratchaprasong Model” Line group has been set up to report progress, address issues, and facilitate collaboration across involved parties.