Police strive to solve traffic woes in Ratchaprasong area

The Facebook page “Thai-Style Footpath” posted images of traffic on Ratchadamri Road in front of Big C Ratchadamri Supercenter, showing taxis and tuk-tuks parked in the bus lane. This forced buses to stop in the adjacent lane to pick up and drop off passengers. The post said, “Let's change the name to Taxi Lane & Tuk Tuk Lane, so buses can park outside, and people can board in lanes 2-3-4!”

The Lumpini Police Station has invited relevant parties to a meeting to discuss the progress of the Ratchaprasong Model project, as well as traffic problems and obstacles in its implementation.

The Ratchaprasong Model project began in May and has continued to the present. An evaluation found that traffic issues on Ratchadamri Road have improved, but complaints from the public still arise at certain times.